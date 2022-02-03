Fire destroys several shops at Asawase Bombay

A devastating fire outbreak has razed down several shops at Asawase Bombay, a popular wood market in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire which started around 9am on Thursday morning February 3, 2022 destroyed over 30 shops.

The cause is still unknown.

According to the dealers, goods worth over Ghc100,000 have been destroyed.

A victim, Mr Ahmed Awal Tahiru in an interview with this reporter said several sawmill machines were also burnt.

"We have lost a lot, our shops and goods and the amount involved is so huge that I do not know how we can start all over again.

"Three huge sawmill machines costing GH¢20,000 have been wretched by the fire, we did our best to fight the blaze but it was too hot for us," he cried.

Report from the scene indicates that over four fire tenders were deployed to the area before the fire was brought under control.

About 20 police officials were also deployed to the area to control the crowd for the smooth operation of fire officers as thousands of residents rushed to the area to catch a glimpse of the blazing fire.

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS have disclosed that the fire was sparked by the burning of garbage in the area.

The Commander for Manhyia Fire Command DO1 Amos Abban said they have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

He called on residents in the area and the affected victims to volunteer any information that will help them in their investigations.