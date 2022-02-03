ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alajo coup trial: Improvised Explosive Devices are used by terrorists, not musketeers — Witness

Social News Alajo coup trial: Improvised Explosive Devices are used by terrorists, not musketeers — Witness
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Colonel Gaspard Dan Kwaning Asare, the eighth prosecution witness in the ongoing treason trial told the High Court that Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are used by terrorists and not musketeers.

Colonel Asare is the Senior Ammunition Technical Officer and an Explosive and Bomb Disposal Expert of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said he had not come across steel pipes being used for musketries instead of bamboos.

Colonel Asare said this during a cross-examination by Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, the defense counsel for five accused persons.

The Counsel asked whether as a Ghanaian he had not been to traditional funerals where steel pipes were used as musketries.

When asked whether bamboos could be used as IEDs, the witness said no and added that IEDs were used by terrorists.

Mr Adawudu also asked if the sound created when musketries were fired could be described as explosion.

Colonel Asare said no, noting that explosives detonated with both their cases and contents exploding unlike bamboo.

Defense counsel insisted: "Colonel, I am suggesting to you that in modernity, it is metal pipes that are used in place of bamboos at funeral celebrations," but the witness said he did not know about that.

Mr Lamtiig Apanga, counsel for Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan Dekuwine, also crossed examined the witness about the security of the exhibits the team received, including the 22 steel pipes, powdered pepper and anaestic.

Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zipki, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, WOII Esther, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Sylvester Akankpewu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo have been arraigned over high treason.

They are facing varied charges, including conspiracy, high treason, possession of weapons and abetment of crime.

All the ten have denied their respective charges and have been granted bail.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
I'm a serial womanizer; I've slept with over 700 women — A married man confesses
03.02.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys several shops at Asawase Bombay
03.02.2022 | Social News
Assin North MP charged with criminal offences
03.02.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fire guts Akwatialine wood market
03.02.2022 | Social News
Concerned university students UTAG demo kaput
03.02.2022 | Social News
NLC, UTAG to face off in court today
03.02.2022 | Social News
Man abandons woman after impregnating her 8 times
02.02.2022 | Social News
Coups aren't the panaceas to Africa's hydra-headed challenges—Ablakwa
02.02.2022 | Social News
Government must address Bagbin's security concerns — Upper West NDC MPs Caucus
02.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line