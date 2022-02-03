Assin North MP charged with criminal offences

The office of the Attorney General has charged the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson with criminal offenses of deceit, forgery and others for misleading a public officer.

The MP has been charged, among others, for deceiving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by making a false statement that he did not have a dual citizenship in order to acquire a Ghanaian passport.

Mr. Quayson has also been charged with perjury for making a false statement at Assin Fosu, that he does not owe allegiance to any country other than Ghana, a statement he did not have a reason to believe to be true at the time of making it.

Again, the MP has been charged for making a false declaration for office when he knowingly said he does not owe allegiance to any country other than Ghana for the purpose of obtaining a public office as a Member of Parliament, a statement he knew to be material for obtaining that office.

In all, he has been charged with five criminal offenses.

He was expected to appear before an Accra High Court today to plead to the charges but efforts by the police to serve him with the charge sheet have proved futile.

The court has been informed that counsel for the accused was called on phone about the charges and a message was sent to the MP himself but the police were unable to serve him.

The court has therefore, ordered that the charge sheet be served on him.

The case has been adjourned to February 9, 2022.

---Daily Guide