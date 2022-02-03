E-Levy: Going on a fanfare, jamboree doesn’t pass bills – Adongo jabs Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr. Isaac Adongo has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over his recent statement that government will pass the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) despite the opposition from the Minority.

Addressing traditional leaders from Dzodze in the Volta region on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the President said his government is determined to pass and implement the levy despite the opposition and unnecessary disputation.

Reacting to the statement from H.E Akufo-Addo in an interview on Joy FM, Isaac Adongo made a mockery of the President.

He said going on a jamboree will not pass any levy.

According to him, bills are passed on the floor of Parliament and the government will not be allowed to bully its way into passing the E-Levy in the hung parliament with equal numbers of MPs.

“It is the floor that the business of passing bills and laws are done and not going on a jamboree.

“It has been three months now since the E-levy was introduced on the floor and there is no indication the bill is going to be passed and the president should be worried about this and not the fanfare,” Isaac Adongo shared.

Mr. Adongo who is Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament further dared the President to bring his 137 NPP MPs to parliament and passed the E-Levy if indeed he has the power to do so.

The electronic transaction levy since its introduction has been rejected by the Minority with support from some section of Ghanaians who argue that the President promised to move the country away from taxation to production but has gone contrary to his word.

When passed, there will be a 1.50% charge on all daily financial transactions done electronically that exceed GHS100.