Woman producing Marijuana drink remanded into Police custody for two weeks

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Somanya District Magistrate Court in Eastern Region has remanded a 24-year-old woman into Police custody after she was arrested and arraigned for producing drinks allegedly mixed with marijuana.

The accused was arrested by the Kpong Police under Akuse District Police Command on Sunday, January 30, 2022, during a swoop in the area.

The Police at the end of the arrest and swoop retrieved 36 pieces of the liquid substance suspected to be laced with marijuana.

Identified as Laad Anas, the accused has been formally charged with possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

Arraigned before the court, prosecuting officer Inspector Emmanuel Aryitey prayed the court to remand the accused to enable police conduct a forensic laboratory test of the substance in Accra within the next 14 days.

After making the argument, His Worship Derrick Oklu who presided over the case granted the request and remanded Laad Anas into Police custody for two weeks.

The accused who is said to have admitted ownership of the substance will reappear in court on February 18, 2022.

