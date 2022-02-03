UTAG Strike: #StudentsAreSuffering demo hit town today

Student activism groups across university campuses in Ghana, the Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS), will today, Thursday, February 3 embark on a peaceful demonstration.

The protest by the Coalition is to register their displeasure with the government’s failure to end the protracted strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Today’s protest dubbed “#StudentsAreSufferingDemo!” is expected to begin at 6 am from the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, through the Liberation Road to the Jubilee House and end at parliament.

The Coalition noted that it will submit a petition to the presidency and parliament “for urgent consideration of the government and subsequent execution,” during the protest.

A statement issued on Tuesday, 2 February 2022, signed by all the conveners of the coalition, urged all protesters to be law-abiding during the protest and to “avoid behaviours that contravene the laws such as open smoking of "Indian hemp, indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens, bumping of vehicles etc.”

