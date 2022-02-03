Regional Coups: ECOWAS leaders meet in Accra today

Heads of States from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will later today, Thursday, 3 February 2022, hold a meeting in Accra to deliberate over the military coup in Burkina Faso.

The ECOWAS leaders will also be seeking a solution to the coup d’etats across the West African sub-region.

The army in Burkina Faso, led by Lt. Col. Paul Henry Sandaogo last week, overthrew the President Roch Marc Kabore.

The military had said the president failed to deal with Islamist militants in Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso was suspended from all ECOWAS’ activities as part of efforts to ensure a return to democratic rule in that country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced ahead of the ECOWAS meeting that some principal roads in Accra will be closed to motorists.

The affected roads include Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea, Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue to National Theatre traffic light, and Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through to Ako Adjei.

The Roads will be opened to traffic immediately the ECOWAS meeting is over.