ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-levy: NDC youth to stage ‘Yentua’ Demo

Headlines E-levy: NDC youth to stage ‘Yentua’ Demo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) youth wing has hinted at plans to stage a demonstration dubbed “Yentua Demonstration.”

The purpose of the demonstration although unknown appears to be against government’s proposed e-levy.

The details of the planned demonstration are yet to be communicated.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament on Friday, 28 January 2022 rejected a reduction to 1.5 percent from the initial 1.75percent E-levy proposed by government.

The E-levy was reduced to 1.5 percent by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the Minority’s refusal of the initial 1.75 percent.

However, the Minority is still opposed to the levy.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu who led the side to reject the new levy rate noted that the proposed 1.5 percent is insignificant.

Parliament had resorted to deliberate on the levy although it was not part of its agenda for the week, due to Speaker, Alban Bagbin’s scheduled travel to the United Arab Emirates for medical review on Monday, 31 January 2022.

—classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
E-Levy: Going on a fanfare, jamboree doesn’t pass bills – Adongo jabs Akufo-Addo
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Regional Coups: ECOWAS leaders meet in Accra today
03.02.2022 | Headlines
‘I only interpreted Inusah Fuseini’s statement’ –Chairman Wontumi tells court in $5M defamation suit
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Hold yourself in readiness for implementation of e-levy — GRA to Apex Bank
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Winneba High Court delivered well reasoned, sound judgment — Prof. Avoke
02.02.2022 | Headlines
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is tired; change him – Former NPP MP
02.02.2022 | Headlines
Former President Kufuor allegedly blocks public road with fence wall for estate project in Kumasi
02.02.2022 | Headlines
JB murder trial: I saw blood stains on my water container – Late MP’s neighbour testifies
02.02.2022 | Headlines
Your stance on E-Levy misplaced – Ofori-Atta to NDC MPs
02.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line