E-levy: NDC youth to stage ‘Yentua’ Demo

The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) youth wing has hinted at plans to stage a demonstration dubbed “Yentua Demonstration.”

The purpose of the demonstration although unknown appears to be against government’s proposed e-levy.

The details of the planned demonstration are yet to be communicated.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament on Friday, 28 January 2022 rejected a reduction to 1.5 percent from the initial 1.75percent E-levy proposed by government.

The E-levy was reduced to 1.5 percent by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the Minority’s refusal of the initial 1.75 percent.

However, the Minority is still opposed to the levy.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu who led the side to reject the new levy rate noted that the proposed 1.5 percent is insignificant.

Parliament had resorted to deliberate on the levy although it was not part of its agenda for the week, due to Speaker, Alban Bagbin’s scheduled travel to the United Arab Emirates for medical review on Monday, 31 January 2022.

