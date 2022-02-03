Concerned university students UTAG demo kaput

The planned demonstration by the Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) on Thursday, February 3 has been postponed.

According to CoCUS, it received communication from the Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service on an emergency Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana’s capital city on same day and, consequently, advised the students to delay their action by one more day.

But the students, in a release on Thursday, February 3, claim “these are all machinations to sabotage our good cause of advocating for the ordinary Ghanaian university student”.

“However, we remain focused as a strong team to stand firm and refuse to be compromised in any way.”

The conveners hinted at going back to the drawing board.

“In this vein, the CoCUS postpones the demonstration till further notice.

“All Ghanaian students, parents and compatriots of the general public and all stakeholders should continue to support us in the fight.”

The demonstration was to see the students march to the Jubilee House and Parliament to get government to address concerns of their lecturers, who have been on strike for the past four weeks.

They claimed they have been the victims of the tussle between government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

