ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Concerned university students UTAG demo kaput

Social News Concerned university students UTAG demo kaput
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The planned demonstration by the Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) on Thursday, February 3 has been postponed.

According to CoCUS, it received communication from the Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service on an emergency Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana’s capital city on same day and, consequently, advised the students to delay their action by one more day.

But the students, in a release on Thursday, February 3, claim “these are all machinations to sabotage our good cause of advocating for the ordinary Ghanaian university student”.

“However, we remain focused as a strong team to stand firm and refuse to be compromised in any way.”

The conveners hinted at going back to the drawing board.

“In this vein, the CoCUS postpones the demonstration till further notice.

“All Ghanaian students, parents and compatriots of the general public and all stakeholders should continue to support us in the fight.”

The demonstration was to see the students march to the Jubilee House and Parliament to get government to address concerns of their lecturers, who have been on strike for the past four weeks.

They claimed they have been the victims of the tussle between government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NLC, UTAG to face off in court today
03.02.2022 | Social News
Man abandons woman after impregnating her 8 times
02.02.2022 | Social News
Coups aren't the panaceas to Africa's hydra-headed challenges—Ablakwa
02.02.2022 | Social News
Government must address Bagbin's security concerns — Upper West NDC MPs Caucus
02.02.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Support Fund Committee pledges transparency in disbursement of funds
02.02.2022 | Social News
Oti Region: Fire destroys four-bedroom house at Nyambong
02.02.2022 | Social News
Alajo treason trial: IEDs are homemade bombs, dangerous to lives and property – Witness
02.02.2022 | Social News
We've entered the era of entrepreneurial revolution - Dr Agyekum
02.02.2022 | Social News
Akatsi North finally endorses new DCE after two rejection
02.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line