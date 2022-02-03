NLC, UTAG to face off in court today

The National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will today, Thursday, February 3 appear before the Accra High Court.

The NLC dragged UTAG to court seeking an interlocutory injunction to compel it to end its strike and return to work.

However, UTAG has indicated that it will not be moved by the action taken by the NLC as it is prepared to face the Commission in court.

General Secretary for the UTAG-University of Ghana Chapter, Prof Ransford Gyampo has said: “The suit doesn’t bother anyone. We knew that was what the NLC was going to do, and we were prepared. They even delayed, and it took them a long time to go to court.”

He also noted that the association will appear before the court while remaining resolute in its demands.

“The court is presided over by competent judges who will be able to look at the merit of the case. It should be put out there that the earlier case via ex-parte to restrain us from continuing with the strike was not granted by the court.

“So we are going there on Thursday in person to explain why our strike should continue. That is what we are bent on doing, so we will meet the NLC in court.”

The NLC has however noted that it is confident the court will decide what it deems as best for Ghanaians.

“We have till Thursday to go to Court. So we will just wait to make our case. The Court will decide the next move. If indeed UTAG has a point as they insist, the Court will decide that. What matters is that whatever happens is in the best interest of Ghanaians,” Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah stated.

The commission is also confident it will succeed in its move to ensure the teachers return to the classroom.

“We are very confident of winning this case. UTAG is well aware of this,” Executive Secretary of the NLC added.

—classfmonline.com