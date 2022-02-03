Hold yourself in readiness for implementation of e-levy — GRA to Apex Bank

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) would be done in three phases.

In a letter written by the Director General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishadai Owusu-Amoah to ARP Apex Bank , it is asking the bank to get ready for the implementation process.

“While we await the passage of the Bill into Law, I wish to inform you to hold yourself in readiness for the implementation of the levy in three (3) phases as soon as the Bill is passed into Law,” the letter cited by ModernGhana News reads.

The GRA notes that it is in the process of developing a platform for the full implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy.

“The GRA is currenthy developing a monitoring platform for the full implementation of the e-Levy and would be inviting you to collaborate with its Technical Team in this respect,” the GRA statement adds.

Government through the E-Levy is seeking to charge Ghanaians a tax of 1.75% on financial transactions done electronically.

Although Ken Ofori-Atta has revised the charge to 1.50%, the Minority in Parliament remain against the levy and has stressed that it will use all legitimate means to kick against it.

Find a copy of the GRA statement below: