Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is tired; change him – Former NPP MP

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, Edward Enin, has called for the restructuring of the leadership of the majority caucus of Parliament.

He suspects the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has become fatigue and has lost his touch with being a leader because he has held the position for so long.

According to him, a sharp majority leader would have been proactive and seen to the stakeholder engagement and consensus-building in Parliament way before the e-levy was presented in the 2022 budget statement.

In an exclusive interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Edward Enin said “I was in Parliament when the sale of Vodafone was debated. We discussed it extensively and saw some MPs speak up against then-President Kufuor for trying to sell the company. But it is in such cases that you see who a good leader is.”

He stressed that if the current majority leader had negotiated and built consensus ahead of the discussion and subsequent vote on the e-levy, “all this wouldn’t have happened. The leadership in Parliament didn’t do well in this regard.”

The politician further chastised the majority caucus for thinking they could win the previous votes for the passage of the e-levy knowing they had a slim advantage.

“When you work for long in a particular position, one becomes stale and it affects your delivery because you are tired. We need a reshuffle at the leadership level in Parliament,” Edward Enin posited.

The former MP also charged the current crop of MPs and leadership of the NPP to seek counsel from the more experienced and knowledgeable former MPs.

