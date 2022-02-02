Man abandons woman after impregnating her 8 times

A 49 years old Ghanaian woman, who pleads for her identity to be hidden for security reasons, has shared details on how her boyfriend abandoned her after birthing his 8 children.

According to her, she met the man in question in her hometown where they started dating.

“We moved in together, without officially getting married. One thing led to another and now we have 8 children,” she revealed.

Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii, she shared, “I don’t know what to do to myself. Things are so hard for me at the moment and the children are now my responsibility because he has abandoned us to be with another woman.”

She further said, she has no idea of where to find him because he never introduced her to any of his family members.

“Currently, I sell nose masks to take care of my children but it is not enough as people hardly patronize it,” she added.

The woman noted that she is scared to report the issue to the police because of the fear that it will cost her a lot which she cannot afford.

She pleaded with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa and the Boneka team to come to her aid.

---happyghana