Adaklu District Assembly members reject DCE nominee again

Mrs Juliana Kpedekpo, the new nominee for the position of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu in the Volta Region has been rejected during a confirmation process.

Out of the total number of 19 members of the assembly, Mrs Kpedekpo got 9 votes with 10 voting against representing 47.36 per cent.

This was after officials from the Electoral Commission who supervised the confirmation process announced the results.

Mrs Kpedekpo is now the third nominee to suffer an outright rejection in a series after unsuccessful attempts by the Assembly to endorse the first nominee, Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, who was re-nominated.

Mr Bright Kwame Nyatsikor was the second nominee who also suffered another outright rejection by members of the Assembly on December 17, last year.

Reverend Fred Agbogbo, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, in a message after the exercise, called for broader consultation with the elders and stakeholders from the area before nominating someone to occupy the DCE position since things were not going the way it was supposed to go.

Mrs Kpedekpo holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance and is the Financial Secretary of the NPP in Adaklu.

Also in attendance was Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister.

GNA