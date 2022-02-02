E/R: Police arrest two old men in their 70s illegally manufacturing, supplying guns

The Police in the Eastern Region has arrested two old men involved in the manufacturing and distribution of firearms.

The two working as blacksmiths in disguise are currently in the custody of the Eastern Regional Command after they were busted at Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality.

The two suspects include Richard Kwame Asare, age 76; and Kojo Tetteh, age 74.

They stand accused of manufacturing of local arms for criminals in Pakro and its neighbouring communities.

The arrest of the two led to the retrieval of eight single-barrelled guns as well as six locally manufactured pistols.

The Police have logged the arms into evidence and are expected to use them when the case is called in court.

Meanwhile, the Police in the Eastern Region are counting on other information gathered to bring to book persons the two suspects had in the past supplied ammunition to.