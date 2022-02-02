ModernGhana logo
Appiatse Support Fund Committee pledges transparency in disbursement of funds

Reverend Dr Joyce Rosaline Aryee, Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, has urged the media to stop the cynicism and rally Ghanaians to make financial contributions towards the Fund.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra on Wednesday, to update the public on the activities of the Committee, Dr Aryee announced the bank accounts and other contact details to enable Ghanaians both home and abroad, to make their contributions to the Fund.

GCB Bank Appiatse Support Fund account number: 101130036132 and Stanbic Bank Appiatse Support Fund account number: 90400099749.

Dr Aryee encouraged individuals and corporate entities to contact the following numbers: 233 554550550 for MTN and 233 209313952 for Vodafone to make arrangements with the Committee to donate towards the Fund at the Offices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The public could also reach the Committee through the email: [email protected] and visit the website: www.appiatsesupportfund.com to get information on the activities of the Committee and also make an online donation.

She said individuals could contribute funds using the short Code *422*530# for GCB Bank and *718*25*096# for Stanbic Bank.

Dr Aryee gave the assurance that the Committee would use social media and other digital technology platforms to mobilise sufficient funds to reconstruct Appiatse and restore livelihoods.

On January 27, 2022, President Akufo-Addo donated GH¢100,000 to the Fund when the sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor led the five-member committee to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

The Appiatse explosion claimed 14 lives and injured 179 people while more than 400 others were displaced when a truck conveying explosives allegedly collided with a motorcycle resulting in an explosion on Thursday, January 20, 2020, along Bogoso-Bawdie road in the Western Region Region.

GNA

