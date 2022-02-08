ModernGhana logo
08.02.2022

Moslem Mobile Preachers Association raises concern over galamsey menace

Leader of the Association Mallam SheibuLeader of the Association Mallam Sheibu
08.02.2022

Members of a Kumasi-based Moslems group calling itself Moslem Mobile Preachers Association (M.M.P.A) have expressed worry about the activities of illegal miners popularly known as galamsey in the country.

The group made the observation during their recent journey to some towns and villages such as Manso, Tontokrom, Dantano and Takorawasi during their religious crusades.

At the said villages and towns, they allegedly came across some illegal miners who were busily polluting the water bodies in addition to the destruction of the forest reserves, a situation that prompted them to take pictures.

Speaking to the correspondent in reaction to what they saw, the leader of the group, Mallam Sheibu alleged that the illegal miners were seen using heavy earth moving equipment among others in their activities.

At both Tontokrom and Manso for instance, he said they allegedly witnessed how two big streams had been muddied and blocked from flowing.

Aside dirty fuel and broken materials that were also seen at the galamsey sites, deep holes created by the alleged illegal miners were left covered.

Describing the degree of damages, the illegal miners have caused to the environment as unfortunate, Sheibu said the sources of drinking water for residents in the affected areas have been destroyed.

Sheibu has made a passionate appeal to the government to sit up and restructure its effort at clamping down the activities of illegal miners who have devised so many means to continue their illegal activities.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

