Bishop Obinim slapped with GHS1,200 fine for fixing sirens, strobe lights on Landcruiser

The Founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has been fine GHS1,200 for fixing sirens and strobe lights on his Landcruiser.

Bishop Obinim and his driver Eric Kofi Agyeman were arrested by the Police after a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GR 5150 – 22 was captured fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

The driver and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Obinim were put before the Akropong Magistrate Court today, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and were found guilty of going contrary to the Road Traffic Regulation.

As a result, the court fined the two to pay an amount of One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS1,200.00)

In addition, the court ordered Bishop Obinim and his driver to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle.

Under the supervision of the Police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the Police.

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service confirming what happened in court today, it has appealed to owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens which they are not entitled to on their vehicles.

The Police warn that “Car owners who flout the law will be prosecuted.”