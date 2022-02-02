ModernGhana logo
Captain Smart lands in another trouble; charged with 2 counts of extorting $10,000, GHS50,000

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Onua TV presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has landed in another fresh trouble following the latest case against him.

The outspoken journalist has been charged with two different counts of extortion.

The charges according to the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong, are in relation to 23rd December 2021 and 12th January 2022 incidents where he allegedly extorted $10,000 and GHS50,000 from one Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman.

Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield who is accused as an accomplice in the extortion case is facing a charge of abetment.

Appearing in Court today, the two pleaded not guilty as their lawyer, Mr. Martin Kpebu made a case for bail.

The court presided over by His Honour K.K. Obiri-Yeboah granted the bail to the tune of GHS50,000.

In addition to the bail, Captain Smart and the accused accomplice are to produce two sureties who must be family members or relatives.

The prosecution has been ordered to serve the accused persons with disclosures.

The case has been adjourned to March 3, 2022.

