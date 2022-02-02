ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Family of four perish in devastating fire outbreak in Effia-Kwesimintsim

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News W/R: Family of four perish in devastating fire outbreak in Effia-Kwesimintsim
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Four family members including a grandchild lost their lives on Tuesday, February 2 in a fire that gutted their rented apartment at Effia in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

Speaking to Connect FM on Wednesday morning, the landlord of the apartment narrated, “I was in my room when I heard the noise of an exploded gas cylinder. I came out and saw smoke all over, other tenants came around and we tried to rescue those who were trapped in the rooms. We were able to save some of them through the window but one woman and her daughter were still in their room. We could not save them on time.”

Irene Abban, an eyewitness also share that the Ghana Fire Service when contacted arrived late to the scene, resulting in the casualties.

“When the fire started, we called the [Ghana National] Fire Service but no one was responding. They arrived at the scene late. We tried our best to save a woman who was lying in one of the rooms but all efforts proved unsuccessful,” she said in a sad voice.

Speaking on the same platform, Henry Kwofie who is the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) confirmed the death of the four family members.

He shared, “The deceased persons include a mother, father, their daughter, and a grandchild. The daughter who is a nurse had visited her mother with her child after work when the fire outbreak occurred. They were trapped in the bedroom and could not be saved.

“We initially saved the husband but he also died later at the hospital.”

The fire outbreak that occurred around 4:30pm is said to have destroyed properties in the rooms of some other tenants in the same apartment, leaving three other persons with various degrees of injuries.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Oti Region: Fire destroys four-bedroom house at Nyambong
02.02.2022 | Social News
Alajo treason trial: IEDs are homemade bombs, dangerous to lives and property – Witness
02.02.2022 | Social News
We've entered the era of entrepreneurial revolution - Dr Agyekum
02.02.2022 | Social News
Akatsi North finally endorses new DCE after two rejection
02.02.2022 | Social News
Lands Commission to provide land registration service in Tema
02.02.2022 | Social News
Stop fixing strobe lights, sirens on private, commercial vehicles - Police warns
02.02.2022 | Social News
C/R: Driver crashes checkpoint, kills 29-year-old female cop on highway
02.02.2022 | Social News
Forgo your 13th month salary for 2020 and 2021 – Health Minister to KATH Doctors
02.02.2022 | Social News
Kasoa murder: I was nowhere near murder scene – Suspected killer tells court
02.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line