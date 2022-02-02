W/R: Family of four perish in devastating fire outbreak in Effia-Kwesimintsim

Four family members including a grandchild lost their lives on Tuesday, February 2 in a fire that gutted their rented apartment at Effia in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

Speaking to Connect FM on Wednesday morning, the landlord of the apartment narrated, “I was in my room when I heard the noise of an exploded gas cylinder. I came out and saw smoke all over, other tenants came around and we tried to rescue those who were trapped in the rooms. We were able to save some of them through the window but one woman and her daughter were still in their room. We could not save them on time.”

Irene Abban, an eyewitness also share that the Ghana Fire Service when contacted arrived late to the scene, resulting in the casualties.

“When the fire started, we called the [Ghana National] Fire Service but no one was responding. They arrived at the scene late. We tried our best to save a woman who was lying in one of the rooms but all efforts proved unsuccessful,” she said in a sad voice.

Speaking on the same platform, Henry Kwofie who is the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) confirmed the death of the four family members.

He shared, “The deceased persons include a mother, father, their daughter, and a grandchild. The daughter who is a nurse had visited her mother with her child after work when the fire outbreak occurred. They were trapped in the bedroom and could not be saved.

“We initially saved the husband but he also died later at the hospital.”

The fire outbreak that occurred around 4:30pm is said to have destroyed properties in the rooms of some other tenants in the same apartment, leaving three other persons with various degrees of injuries.