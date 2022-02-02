E/R: Two 70-year-olds arrested for manufacturing weapons for criminals

Two persons in their mid-70s are in the grips of the police in the Eastern Region for their alleged involvement in the manufacture and distribution of weapons to criminals.

Seventy-six-year-old Richard Kwame Asare and Kojo Tetteh, 74, both professional blacksmiths and residents of Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality, have been manufacturing locally made pistols for criminals in the area at a fee.

The police based on intelligence clamped down on their activities and have so far retrieved

six locally manufactured pistols and 8 single barrel guns.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest to Citi News, said the police are on a manhunt for persons who have bought some weapons from the suspects.

“The suspects will be charged for possession of firearms and put before the court to face the full rigors of the law. We are pursuing the persons who have benefited from this criminal venture,” DSP Tetteh said.

“Very soon, we will zero in on some of these persons who have benefited from this criminal venture, i.e, persons who have bought locally manufactured pistols and these types of guns from these persons.”