Damongo: Passengers escape death as Tamale bound VVIP bus catches fire at Bonyanto

A VVIP mini bus with registration number AS 2416-20 en route Tamale from Damongo caught fire at Bonyanto near Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The 18 seater bus according to eyewitness account had already transferred passengers on board to another bus after the driver complained of overheating..

The Tamale bound bus reports say on Wednesday morning suddenly caught fire immediately after transferring the passengers causing anxiety among travellers and passersby.

The bus was completely burnt beyond recognition despite frantic efforts by members of the community to douse the inferno.

No casualty was however recorded.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

