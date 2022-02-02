We need our own district — Tampulmas appeal to gov't

The Tampulma, also known as Tampulinsi, a major ethnic group in the Mankarigu catchment area in the North East region of Ghana has appealed to government to fast-track the processes for the creation of their district.

The Paramount chief of the ethnic group, Kadichari -Tina Kora Musah Mahamadu II who made the appeal observed that the creation of the district and opening of its offices would boost economic activities in the area, create employment opportunities for his people and other tribes

He explained that the Tampulma as a group, occupies the largest land area within the Mankarigu catchment area, but due to lack of administrative district, lag behind in terms of development.

He further noted that the district when created would also help accelerate development for the area and reduce the rural and urban migration of the youth to Accra, Tamale, and Kumasi.

The chief, who was speaking to the media at his palace stated, "I wish to thank the government for the efforts made so far in getting us a paramountcy, but I also wish to appeal to the authorities to hasten the processes leading to getting Tampulmas their District to aid the development of the area. We have many challenges, but one of them is the district, so I appeal to the government and anyone who matter, to help us get the district."

He added, "We want the district to be named 'Tampulma District.'"

In 2019, the group wrote to the Northern Regional House of chiefs requesting a paramountcy status and was granted, but was asked to hold on till the referendum that sought to create new regions out of the then old Northern Region was done so that they would have a representation in the regional house of chiefs.

Prior to the reorganization of the regions, the Tampulma and Mamprusi communities in the North Gonja District made an appeal to government to allow them to be part of the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the proposed North East Region.

After the referendum, their wish was granted, and they were added to the North East Regional House of Chiefs since their traditional capital was in the region.

While expressing his gratitude to the government for the move, Kora Mahamadu II also thanked the chiefs and people of the North East region for the peaceful coexistence that existed among the Tampulma and other tribes in the region.

He advised Tampulmas to be law-abiding citizens wherever they are and and further appealed to them to live peacefully with others.

"I will also express my gratitude to the Naayiri and all the sub-chiefs for accepting us as part of them. Tampulmas are peace-loving people, and I want to call on them to exhibit that character wherever they live," he emphasised.

Developmental Projects

The Chief noted that Tampulmas were mainly farmers, but due to the bad nature of their roads, they are not able to benefit fully from their farm produce, and therefore urged the government to work on them.

"The other appeal I have for government is about our roads. Our roads are very bad, and I want to appeal to the government look into that for us," he appealed.

New year message

He further used the opportunity to extend his new year greetings and gratitude to all Tampulmas in and outside Ghana for their immersed contributions to the development and growth of the kingdom as well as the well-being of Tampulmas.

"Let me also used the opportunity to wish the Tampulmas a happy new year, and also thank all of them for their commitment in making our kingdom a great one," he stated.

About the Tampulmas

Primarily, the Tampulmas are located in the North Gonja District of the Savana and North East regions which is their native home. Some communities of Tampulmas can be found in East Mamprusi District where they relocated in the 17th century.

Others who were resettled in the early 1960s when the Mole Game Reserve was created can be found in areas such as Damongo, Busunu, Yapei, Daboya, Tamale.

Beyond these regions, large populations of Tampulmas are found in Wa East District in the Upper West Region, Ejura, Kumasi, and Juaso all in the Ashanti Region.

It is estimated that the total population of the ethnic group stands between 250,000 to 300,000 across the country.

Socially, Tampulmas have also inter-married to other tribes such as the Gonja, Dagomba, Grushis, Mamprusi, and even the Southern tribes.

Currently, the Tampulmas have their traditional capital at Salugu, in the North East region, where their overlord, Kadichari-Tina is located.