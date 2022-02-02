We incurred expenditures on covid-19 free water, electricity; e-levy is necessary – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says his administration is determined to use all available means to push through its development agenda for the country irrespective of any opposition to it.

Addressing the chiefs and elders of the Dzodze traditional area when they paid a courtesy call on him on 1st February 2022, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said in spite of the setback he is facing in Parliament over the introduction of the electronic levy (E-Levy), government will continue to persevere to find the means to address pertinent issues affecting the state.

According to the President, the “government, in order to keep the country going [as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic], had to incur additional expenditure such as the free water, the free electricity, and the provision of free food.

“These were unavoidable expenses that the government has to make. The fiscal impact was very considerable and these are the efforts we are now making which are being resisted by the opposition to try and close the gab,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo intimated that as a country, it has become necessary for us to look within for our sustainability and not to depend on aid.

“It is not going to be possible for us in Ghana to continue forever to be dependent on foreign grants and foreign loans to keep our economy going. We ourselves would have to find the money for our development,” Akufo-Addo said.

"That is the reason why it has become necessary for us to introduce these measures like this famous tax [E-Levy] which has caused so much unnecessary, in my view, disputation” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo noted that in spite of the Challenge, he and his administration will continue to fight for the development of the nation.

“I am determined to persevere to make sure that we find the means to address” our issues as a country,” Akufo-Addo said.

Togbui Dey III, Chief of Dzodze Traditional area, led the delegation for the visit. He made multiple requests including the building of a market in the Dzodze traditional area, the expansion of Dzodze water system, among others.

President Akufo-Addo assured the delegation that their requests will be given all the attention it deserves by the relevant State institutions.