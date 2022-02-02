Forgo your 13th month salary for 2020 and 2021 – Health Minister to KATH Doctors

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has asked doctors of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region to forgo their 13th-month salary for 2020 and 2021 as he promises the government will pay that of this year due to financial constraints.

Executives of the Ghana Medical Association(GMA) who were present at the meeting in Accra were not happy with the decision of the government.

The Minister is expected to once again reconvene another meeting on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:30 am over the issue.

Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association have deferred their intended strike scheduled for Tuesday, 1 February 2022 to Friday, 4th February 2022.

This decision was arrived at after engagement with the management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, 31st January 2022, on the nonpayment of car maintenance allowance and 13th-month allowance for Doctors in KATH.

“The decision was taken after a show of some commitment by Hospital Management and the Ministry of Health to end the long-standing stalemate in the fulfilment of our signed conditions of service in 2019,” the doctors said in a statement.

The doctors expressed hope that by the end of working hours on Thursday, 3rd February 2021, there will be a clear concise payment schedule for their car maintenance allowance and 13th month allowance or they will lay down their tools.

We want to assure all and sundry, especially our cherished members, that KADA remains resolute and committed to its mandated cause.

