Family is the bedrock of society — Joshua Selman Nimmak

Joshua Selman Nimmak, also known as Apostle Joshua Selman, a Nigerian gospel minister has said a good society depends on the foundation of the family.

He indicated that the progress of every society largely hinges on the impact individuals make.

According to him, a good upbringing and strong family values form a progressive society.

"Everyone disturbing society comes from a home. Every champion who is affecting society positively comes from a home. Family is the bedrock of every society," he stated.

The instrumentalist, Chemical Engineer, conference speaker, and televangelist was speaking at a ceremony in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Continuing his talk about family and home, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International added, "It is said that charity begins at home but, it is not only charity that begins at home. Anything begins at home; good or bad".

He underscored three main principles that, in his view should be taught at home. "Discipline begins at home, productivity begins at home and responsibility begins at home".

Apostle Selman explaining further the essence of family life noted that God in his wisdom structured the family the way it is. "A father has his role to play regarding the raising of every child. "The Bible says train up a child in the way he should go and not the way you want him to go".

He made a spiritual revelation by drawing parents attention to their first responsibility regarding child upbringing. "Your first assignment as a parent is to find out the blueprint of that child's destiny and to raise that child consistent with the blueprint you've been given".

He stressed that "I submit to you with every sense of responsibility and respect that, most of the people that evolve into failures in society, their failure started from the lack of proper mentorship that should have come from Father and mother.

"They were allowed to freelance their ideas about life and they began to handpick ideas from all kinds of references".

He advised parents to be careful how their children go about their life and if possible, direct them. "Train means lead the way. Do and let the child see it and don't just tell him to do it. Children are not good listeners but good imitators and observers," he emphasised.