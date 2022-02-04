About 40 residents displaced after an inferno at Afigya Osiem

04.02.2022 LISTEN

An inferno has razed down completely several houses at Afigya Osiem displacing over forty (40) residents and business owners.

An eyewitness account said the fire started 5:30pm on Monday from one of the houses spreading rapidly to the others.

In all, fifteen rooms and four shops with properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed completely in the process.

The Assemblyman of the area, Hon Seth Adu, said the fire continued for two hours but with the help of fire officers from Koforidua, Anyinam, Kibi and residents the fire was doused.

Station Officer Amponsah of Anyinam Fire Station said, “to be honest the fire was at its peak when we arrived. One big apartment with fifteen houses and four shops heavily gutted with fire but with my men we’ve been able calm the situation.”

He noted that the cause of the fire is yet to be established. However, advised that the dry season is a dangerous time and handling of fire should be done with care. Also, switch off all unusable electrical gadgets to avoid overloading which could trigger fire, he cautions.

The Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director, Mr. Stephen Osei-Wusu with his personnel at the scene, mentioned that the organization will provide a place for the affected persons while assessment of the damage caused will be scheduled for onwards processing.

He advised that old houses must be rewired in view that most of the cables have outlived their usefulness and that could be a recipe for fire outbreaks.

Mr. Stephen Osei-Wusu added that gas cylinders must be maintained well and urged the public to desist from cooking on gas and coal pot at the same time in the same kitchen.

The Tafo District Police Command led by ASP Fred Kpetigo were at the scene to make sure properties were not stolen and helped with traffic management.

A victim narrated, “all my belongings have been burnt to ashes. I couldn’t retrieve a dime out of it.”

The apartment is said to be on the Osiem to Ettukrom highway.