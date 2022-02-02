E/R: Fire outbreak destroys items in houses, shops at Akyem Osiem

Properties worth millions of Ghana cedis have been destroyed by a fire outbreak at Akyem Osiem in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern region.

The fire which started around 5:30pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, moved from one house and spread to others, before torching shops nearby as well.

Eyewitness narrate that when the fire was detected, efforts were made to bring in firefighters from the Bunso Fire Station.

Unfortunately, the station’s fire tender was faulty and hence officers could not respond.

Through the intervention of the Bunso Fire Station, they communicated with counterparts from Kibi and Koforidua Fire Stations who arrived with tenders.

Eventually, around 8:30pm, the fire was doused but the damage had already been done.

Sources report that 15 rooms were affected together with four shops as 30 occupants ended up losing properties and household belongings.

There was no casualty.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are set to intensify today.

Meanwhile, the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) director, Mr. Stephen Osei-Owusu has given the assurance that his outfit will mobilize relief items to support the victims of the fire.