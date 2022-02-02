Gov’t charged to make conscious effort to restore depleting wetlands

Conservation NGO, A Rocha Ghana has called on government to make a conscious effort to restore the country’s depleting wetlands.

This is contained in a press release issued by the outfit to mark the 2022 World Wetlands Day.

The day which marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands adopted as an international treaty in 1971 is celebrated each year on February 2 to raise awareness about wetlands.

Ghana’s main Ramsar Sites - Keta Lagoon Complex, Songhor, Sakumo, Densu Delta and MuniPomadze Ramsar sites are all facing differing degrees of degradation.

The Sakumo Ramsar site located along the beach road linking Accra and Tema is in dire need of restoration as developers have encroached on the area.

For the Songor and the Anlo-Keta Lagoons, there is increased exploitation of their resources including the mangrove forest that has resulted in their degradation and raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of these invaluable ecosystems.

It is against this background that on the occasion of the 2022 World Wetlands Day, A Rocha Ghana is advocating for action to tackle the problems at hand.

“As we act towards a decade of restoration, Ghana must make a conscious effort to restore our depleting wetlands and particularly address the increasing encroachment by real estate and industrial developers converting critical wetlands into other land-use forms,” part of a press release from A Rocha Ghana signed by Deputy National Director Daryl Bosu has said.

