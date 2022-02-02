ModernGhana logo
GITFiC begins nationwide survey on AfCFTA, declaration of Accra as Africa’s commercial capital

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference (GITFiC) has commenced its nationwide survey on the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the declaration of Accra as the commercial capital of Africa.

The survey is part of a sensitization exercise for GITFiC to assess the knowledge that the Ghanaian private and government sectors have on AfCFTA and Accra’s declaration as the commercial capital of Africa.

The survey will take place in selected regional capitals namely; Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and Koforidua.

The survey would further assess the private sector’s readiness towards the implementation of the AfCFTA as well as provide a comprehensive and reliable information source to help the government, local authorities, and private economic sectors to build up socio-economic development plans to improve intra-African trade.

The initiative will generate a diagnostics report which would help to develop practical steps or a road map in addressing the gaps and challenges.

The two-page survey questionnaire has been carefully vetted to reflect the quality response that GITFiC expects from the Business Community in these regions.

Expert field enumerators have been selected to reach out to about 6,000 Industries, Companies, and SMEs across the five selected regions in Ghana.

In a press release from GITFiC announcing the commencement of the survey, it has appealed to the public to be open to its field officers when contacted to partake in the exercise.

“We believe that with a high responsible spirit, available enthusiasm, and a strong desire to contribute to the development of the country, the general public will kindly grant our field personnel the audience to fulfill their duties in the various establishments ear-marked for this exercise.

“The success of this survey will be partly due to the contribution of our field personnel. We implore the public to cooperate with the field personnel for the task ahead,” the GITFiC released concludes.

Below is a copy of the release:

