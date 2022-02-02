Withdraw court case against UTAG — NUGS 'begs' NLC

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has appealed to the National Labour Commission (NLC) to withdraw the court case against the University Students Association of Ghana (UTAG).

It said the industrial impasse between UTAG and Government was happening at a ''dreadful'' cost to university students nationwide leaving them in a state of dilemma as to whether or not to continue to stay on campus.

A statement by NUGS on Tuesday said the situation was unfair to students because their stay in school came with an extra cost to parents and guardians.

''UTAG and Government must understand that parents make extra expenses to keep their wards in school and it is unfair that these expenses get wasted as students loiter around university campuses without resumption of academic work anywhere in sight."

''We, the students are highly disappointed by the inability of Government and UTAG to reach a consensus. It also appears that both parties have taken an entrench stance, making dialogue almost impossible,'' it noted.

NUGS expressed worry over the stance of both parties without them considering the plights of students.

It noted the lack of trust between both parties during deliberations, attributing it to the constant breach of rules of engagements by the parties.

It, therefore, appealed to both parties to go into negotiations without the display of ego—power play, which might delay the desired outcome of consensus, thereby, worsening matters.

It recommended that UTAG took steps to call off the industrial action and return to negotiations with Government.

The statement also urged Government to, as a matter of urgency, expedite the implementation of the Labour Market Survey.

NUGS suggested that both parties must agree to a time frame and respect the rules of engagement as well.

It urged all students to remain calm as they continued to appeal to the parties involved to resolve the impasse.

''It is our fervent hope and prayer that our good lord touches and softens the heart of parties involved to resolve issues amicably without thoughts of it reoccurring anytime soon'' it said.

UTAG on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on an industrial action over their “worsening” conditions of service.

The National Labour Commission after hearing their case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and did not follow due process.

The fifteen branches of the UTAG in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency decided to continue with their industrial action despite the directive from the NLC to call it off.

