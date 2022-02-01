Be courageous, question poor appointments made by President - Kwame Pianim

If need be, Ghanaians should be bold and question the President on some of the appointments he makes, a stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwame Pianim, has said.

He indicated that the 1992 constitution has empowered Ghanaians to question the President if they find some of his decision problematic.

The economist said this while delivering the guest speech during the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on February 1 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on.

“I do not believe that those who are saying, we need a new constitution. The constitution we have, with a few judicial adjudications can be brought to light, a few changes.

“We don't need to overhaul or get a new constitution. What is wrong with the constitution is us as Ghanaians. The president has too much powers but the president doesn't pass laws.

“There are 275 MPs sitting there, they are supposed to approve the ministers not the president. So we say yes they are the Ministers, we have the Council of state who are supposed to make certain appointments in consultation with or on the advice of.

“I don't know what documents they say the president should bring when it is in consultation with them or on the advice of. So it is not the president who has too much powers, it is us to stand up and be courageous to say, Mr President, this persons you want to occupy this position is not good enough, they are not experienced enough.”

During the event, Former President John Dramani Mahama urged all Ghanaians to emulate the peaceful nature of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Mahama said Prof Mills was truthful and had integrity. He was also a moral political colossus.

These attributes he said are worth emulating.

“I call on each one of us Ghanaians to uphold truth and integrity and the peaceful nature of Prof Mills. Let us stay united even in the face of adversity, let us uphold tolerance yet we must endeavour to proceed in unity and in truth, we must also strive to defend the cause of freedom and we must fervently the public course to protect our democracy.

“Prof Mills was such a moral political colossus and there can e no limit on the vehicles and instruments that eulogises his memory and history in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr Mahama further stated the rationale behind the Heritage, saying it seeks to inspire humanity for a better society,

“The Heritage seeks to inspire humanity for a better society, a virtue that President Atta Mils lived and died for. Prof Atta Mills simply was a good man. It therefore gladdens the hearts of many millions of people who loved him that this decision was taken to launch the Atta Mills heritage here on campus of our Alma Mata, University of Ghana.

“This is because it was right here this university grounds, the hail of knowledge and the nation's hope and glory where we are taught to proceed on integrity and truth” which prof Mills stood for.

Mr Mahama further noted the Professor “Mills grew the economy to an unprecedented level.”

---3news.com