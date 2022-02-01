Bawku conflict: Lay down arms, give peace a chance—Bawku Baba to feuding factions

01.02.2022 LISTEN

Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Paramount Chief of the Kasaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region has urged feuding factions involved in the Bawku Chieftaincy conflict to lay down their arms and give peace a chance.

“I urge you as chiefs to advise all your people to abide by the regulations put in place by the security apparatus to be able to control the current violence. This involves the observance of the curfew and the ban on motorcycle riding by all persons”, he said.

Zugraan Naba Azoka II made the call in Bawku, at a meeting with members of the Kasaug Traditional Council on his meeting with President Akufo-Addo regarding the reoccurrence of the Chieftaincy conflict in the area.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo confirmed the government's White Paper issued by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs confirming him (Zugraan Naba Azoka II) as the lawful Paramount Chief of the area and there was the need for all parties to respect the decision.

“In summary, the President verbally confirmed the instructions that were given to the Minister of Chieftaincy to issue a White Paper on the Bawku Chieftaincy issue and assured me that I am the lawful Bawku-Naba and that any attempt to enskin another person as such would be an illegality and that he will not tolerate such a situation,” he stressed.

While thanking the government for deploying adequate security personnel to maintain law and order, He appealed to all Traditional rulers and their people to assist the security agencies to combat crime by reporting suspected characters to the security agencies “as the Traditional Area borders two African countries, thus, Burkina Faso and Togo.

“I wish to express my condolence to all families who lost their relatives in the unnecessary violence in Bawku and its environs.”

Since November 2021, the Bawku Municipality and its environs has experienced violent chieftaincy disputes resulting in the killing and injuring of many people.

The conflict started as a result of disagreement over the performance of the funeral of a certain chief who died more than 41 years ago, which would pave way for the enskinment of another chief with claims of Bawku not having an Overlord.

The Ministry of the Interior earlier imposed a curfew in the area to restrict movement especially in the night as part of measures to deal with the insecurity, but the violence continued.

The situation compelled the Upper East Regional Security Council to also place a ban on the wearing of smocks and pillion riding on motorbikes by males within the area.

Also, government, through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, in an earlier statement noted that the Chieftaincy disagreement was settled by the Supreme Court in 2003 and urged all parties to respect the ruling.

More than 40 people have been killed so far with several others injured since the reoccurrence of the impasse in November, 2021.

GNA