Mahama left 'Asomdwee Park' to rot though he was first beneficiary of Mills' death – Koku Anyidoho

The Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr Koku Anyidoho, has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of not showing any commitment and concern toward the building of ‘Asomdwee’ Park, the burial ground of the late Prof John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

Mr Anyidoho said Mr Mahama refused to build the park to preserve the heritage and memory of their late boss even though the 2020 flag bearer of the NDC, in the view of the former Jubilee House Communication Director, was the first beneficiary of Prof Mills’ death.

Mr Anyidoho explained that although Mr Mahama woke up one morning as Vice-President and went to bed the same day as President, following his swearing-in after Prof Mills passed away in 2012, he abandoned the Asomdwee Park.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC in charge of Operations said this in relation to the launch of Atta Mills Memorial Heritage today, Tuesday, 1 February 2022 by some appointees of Mr Mahama.

He told Accra100.5FM’s morning show host Kwame Obeng Sarkodie in an interview that Mr Mahama left the Asomdwee Park to rot even though there was a plan by the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) to develop the place into a befitting memorial park in remembrance of Ghana’s only president who died in office.

Mr Anyidoho said Mr Mahama was in office for four-and-a-half years as president but he was never bothered about the Asomdwee Park, which, according to him, was subsequently taken over by illicit sex workers and drug peddlers.

