ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-Levy: Minority against secrete voting because we don’t trust some members – Murtala

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Mr. Murtala Mohammed has indicated that the Minority remains against secrete voting on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) because it cannot trust some of its members.

From the onset, the Minority has pushed for voting to be done openly.

Amid the continuous standoff in Parliament where it has become evident that the Majority and the Minority will soon have to vote on the approval of the levy, Mr. Murtala Mohammed has stressed that the stance of the Minority has not changed.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, the Tamale Central MP has noted that just like the Majority, the Minority does not also trust some of its members.

“If voting on the E-levy were to be done secretly, I can bet my last penny that there will be a lot of NPP MPs who will vote against it. The only reason we don’t want that also is that some of our members, we can’t also trust them, to be very honest,” Mr. Murtala Mohammed said.

The MP explained, “We can’t trust them because of what happened in the appointment of the Ministers, it was soo hurting and we can’t trust some of them.”

The controversial E-Levy is expected to be debated this week extensively as the government pushes to have the levy passed for its immediate implementation to help in the mobilization of revenue to champion development.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo dangerously mismanaging Ghana’s economy; it will soon collapse – Ato Forson
01.02.2022 | Headlines
SC orders registrar to personally serve Assin North MP
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Mills was a good man, he built the economy - Mahama
01.02.2022 | Headlines
73% of Ghanaians against the E-Levy – Survey
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawku conflict: Lay down arms, give peace a chance—Bawku Baba to feuding factions
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Mahama left 'Asomdwee Park' to rot though he was first beneficiary of Mills' death – Koku Anyidoho
01.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy bill will be laid after consultations are concluded – Majority Leader
01.02.2022 | Headlines
‘Start calling Washington and go to IMF, e-levy not the solution to revenue shortfall’ – NPP's Assibey Yeboah
01.02.2022 | Headlines
56% of NPP supporters against E-Levy – Survey
01.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line