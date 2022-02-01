ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.02.2022 Headlines

56% of NPP supporters against E-Levy – Survey

56% of NPP supporters against E-Levy – Survey
01.02.2022 LISTEN

Despite government's intensified efforts in a bid to convince more Ghanaians to accept the imposition of the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy, a new survey suggests that 56 percent of self-confessed New Patriotic Party supporters sampled are against the unpopular policy.

Meanwhile, 86 percent of self-confessed NDC supporters are against the e-levy.

On average, 72 percent of respondents are against the e-levy, according to the survey by Global Info Analytics.

The levy has been a hot topic since it was proposed by the government in the 2022 budget.

21202233605-1h830n4aau-screenshot-2022-02-01-at-134714

Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musa Danquah, said the survey shows cross-party opposition to the e-levy.

“I wasn't surprised, but what I was surprised by was, I was expecting it to be a bit higher than what we got,” Mr. Danquah said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

The survey in general sampled 2,422 persons of voting age in 34 constituencies across the country.

The survey, which focused on governance, corruption, and politics, also revealed 58 percent of respondents believed the government is in the wrong direction.

Fifty-three percent of respondents also revealed they were not optimistic about the future direction of the country.

21202233605-h41o266fea-screenshot-2022-02-01-at-134819

Thirty-three percent felt things would get better in the next 12 months, while 14 percent were on the fence.

“Those who think that the direction is going the wrong way is the same number that thinks the president is not doing a good job,” Mr. Danquah noted.

He also said their findings tallied similar surveys in the past.

“If you watch the direction of the country, I think the number we have is exactly the same as was reported by Afrobarometer,” Mr. Danquah said, as an example.

---Citi Newsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama left 'Asomdwee Park' to rot though he was first beneficiary of Mills' death – Koku Anyidoho
01.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy bill will be laid after consultations are concluded – Majority Leader
01.02.2022 | Headlines
‘Start calling Washington and go to IMF, e-levy not the solution to revenue shortfall’ – NPP's Assibey Yeboah
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Another dynamite blast at Abuakwa DKC, roofs of houses destroyed
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse Explosion: Lands Minister receives Committee’s report; assures gov’t will take necessary action
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Digitalization of NSS operations has detected 14,027 potential fraudsters, saved Ghana GHS112million – NSS Boss
01.02.2022 | Headlines
J.B. Danquah murder: I found six stabbed wounds on late MP's body - Pathologist reveals
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t paid money to market women in the name of Covid-19 to win 2020 election – Sammy Gyamfi
01.02.2022 | Headlines
Manasseh, three others ordered to furnish Court with statements of defence
01.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line