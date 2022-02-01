C/R: Irate youth goes after chief for selling cemetery to Nigerian investor

Some irate youth of Mempeasem in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region have threatened to visit mayhem on their chief for allegedly selling a cemetery to a Nigerian investor.

According to the youth, they were shocked when they saw a bulldozer busily clearing parts of the cemetery lands over the weekend when some people went there for burial.

Some of the leaders of the youth who approached the people clearing the land were told that Nana Aseku-Brempong who is the Caretaker chief of Mempeasem-Konsontre was the one that gave out the land.

The Benkumhene of Konsontre is alleged to have used his veto power to sell 100 plots of the cemetery land to a Nigerian resident at Assin Kushea.

The angry youth rushed to the palace of Nana Aseku Brempong to demand answers.

They also warned him that any advances to sell cemetery lands would be resisted with the strength of the youth.

“We will chase the chiefs if they make any attempt to sell the cemetery land,” the Youth leader, Abdulai Salifu told reporters.

The youth have vowed to deal with any developer of the cemetery lands should anyone be sighted with machinery on the land again.