We won’t interfere in ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ prosecutions – AMA

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has served notice that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will not interfere with the prosecution of persons who may be summoned over their filthy environs under the Operation Clean Your Frontage program.

Despite measures instigated to improve sanitary conditions in the capital, the desired results have not been achieved yet; thus government's Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative seeks to bridge that gap.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, mandates persons to be responsible for the cleaning of their immediate surroundings to ensure a clean city.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey indicated that her outfit would not interfere with the prosecution of persons who may be found culpable for keeping their environment filthy.

“This is the day, and we will make sure we finalize all that we said. We will also begin with the introduction of town councils in our communities to ensure our societies are clean. So, we want to appeal to them, this is not a matter of you trying to call someone to bail you out when you are summoned. No one will come to your aid, and we won't interfere with that”.

The leadership of the Greater Accra Market Association (GAMA), led by its President Mercy Afrowa Needjan, advised traders plying their trade along the streets of Accra to relocate into their respective shops to aid in dealing with the filth in Accra.

“We are pleading with those selling on pedestrian walkways. Trading occurs in the market, not walkways. Be cautioned that from February 1, when you are summoned, you will not be favoured”.

Ghanaian Boxer Braimah Kamoko, aka Bokum Banku, who was designated as one of the ambassadors for the policy, called on Ghanaians not to politicize the initiative for an effective impact on the city.

“One of the major problems we face is the disposal of excretes into the gutter. These activities cause several diseases such as malaria, cholera among others. So, if this initiative is being brought on board, I will support you to execute it. However, this should not be politicized”.

During a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council by the mayor, the traditional leaders also pledged their support towards the move and urged the assembly to enforce the sanitation by-laws without fear or favour in ensuring a clean society.

“We will help you implement this initiative. We plead that this becomes continuous. We want you to include town councils in this initiative to achieve your goal. Make sure the laws are enforced. Without the enforcement, you can't achieve this aim”.

