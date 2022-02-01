GJA lauds Dormaa East Assembly for setting up official website

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has commended the Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono region for setting up an official website and connecting with citizens of the area, both home and abroad, through various social media handles.

The GJA is therefore calling for a regular update of the website and the other social media handles of the Assembly such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to optimize the purpose for which they have been created.

Roland Affail Monney, the President of the GJA, said this last Monday at Wamfie, capital of the Dormaa East district, during the launch of the official website for Dormaa East and the conferment of an Honorary GJA Membership on the DCE for the Area, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang.

Access to information

“Today, Hon Agyeman scores another first by spearheading the establishment of Assembly’s Website. In this era of right to information guaranteed under Article 21 (1) f of the Constitution and the RTI Law, Act 989 of 2019, denying same to the citizens is a violation of the worst variant”, Mr. Affail Monney said.

He added that the establishment of the website adds meaning to the constitutional right and sovereign entitlement of the citizens to receive information on regular basis, saying, “the website is the most inexpensive, yet so effective means of showcasing the achievements and potentialities of the district to the whole wide world.”

He stressed that “Dormaa citizens in Ghana and those in the diaspora with an unquenchable thirst for information stand to benefit immensely from this initiative. We plead that the website be updated regularly to optimize its purpose.”

The GJA President encouraged journalists in the Bono region to adopt Dormaa East as a pilot project and drive its development agenda to the hilt while ensuring that they do not discriminate against other districts in terms of media attention but a call to strike a strategic balance in the work of the media.

Honorary Award

Touching on the honorary award, the GJA President said Mr. Agyeman models the way for other political appointees as far as their dealings with the media are concerned, saying. “It comes as little wonder, therefore, for him to emerge as the first of such appointees under the Akufo Addo administration to receive this exceedingly high recognition.”

He added, “Today, we are here to honour a public servant who cherishes the ethos of his office, knows the boundaries of his power, and values the contribution of the media to development in all dimensions. His respect for journalists is unquestionable, his assistance to them immeasurable and his love, unspeakable. “

According to him, Mr. Agyeman pursues his political mission with singularity of purpose to accelerate the development of the district and gives up ownership of himself in the service of the people.

“Unlike many public office holders, Hon Agyeman cannot be faulted by any trace of arrogance of power and impudence of office.

“Rather, he can justifiably be lauded for his infectious humility and contagious affinity for the people he serves. As an elder of the Church of Pentecost, his Christian bent and the fruit of the Holy Spirit manifestly shape his calm disposition and define his effective leadership. He is a clear example of the calibre of people needed to deodorize the stench in partisan politics."

For his part, the Dormaa East DCE, Mr. Kofi Agyeman, expressed his profound gratitude to the GJA for the recognition done him and dedicated the Honorary GJA Membership to the President Akufo-Addo and the entire people of Dormaa.

Brief background

Education

Born on 25th May 1978, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman began his education at the Mewefiriwuo D/A primary where he ended in Class 3 and continued at the Roman Catholic Primary at Kyeremasu from class 4 to class 6.

He was chosen as the school prefect when he was in Class Six. After successfully completing his Junior Secondary School (JSS as it was then referred to), he progressed to the Berekum Senior High School (BESS) from 1997 to 2000 where he successfully passed his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Mr. Agyeman then pursued a degree in Physics at the University of Education, Winneba from 2002 to 2005 and became a physics tutor at the Notre Dame Girls Senior High School at Fiapre near Sunyani upon completion.

From 2018 to 2019, he gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue his Master’s degree in Industrial Mathematics. He also holds another Master’s degree in Theology.

Community service

From 2011-2015, he was the Assembly member for the Kyeremasu-Ahenboboano Electoral Area.

Mr. Agyeman is always remembered for his footprints in raising the fallen standards of education in his Electoral Area during his era as the Assembly member for the area as he mobilized some of his colleague teachers to map-out strategies to improve on the situation.

This yielded great results and for the first time, the town of Kyeremasu recorded a 65% pass rate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as against their 15% score in the previous ranking.

Party Politics

Mr. Kofi Agyeman became the Dormaa East Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party from 2013 to 2017 when President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the DCE for Dormaa East, a position he still occupies.

Kofi, as he is affectionately called, has contributed his quota in terms of party communication and continues to be a very good friend of the media.

He is said to have chosen not to continue his education after Secondary School due to the money he thought he was making out of his photography business. He however heeded to an advice by an elderly person one day and later abandoned his business in exchange of academic laurels.