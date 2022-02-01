ModernGhana logo
01.02.2022 Headlines

Gov’t paid money to market women in the name of Covid-19 to win 2020 election – Sammy Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Sammy Gyamfi
01.02.2022 LISTEN

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused the Akufo-Addo government of blowing cash in the run-up to the 2020 general elections to buy the votes of market women.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the outspoken communicator alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was so thirsty for power that it paid monies to market women in the name of Covid-19 relief support.

He insists that it is due to reckless spending in the election year that the country is currently in a mess with citizens feeling the pain.

“They wanted to win the 2020 polls by every means. So they distributed monies to market women in the name of COVID-19. This and other reckless spending is the cause of the suffering Ghanaians are going through,” Sammy Gyamfi shared.

He continued, “We are not the only country that suffered from COVID-19 but why are Ghanaians suffering this way. It is because of mismanagement that we find ourselves in this.”

Commenting on the Electronic Transaction Levy, Sammy Gyamfi said the government is only interested in hiding behind taxation to steal from the poor people of this country.

According to firebrand, the e-Levy is ridiculous and must not be entertained by Ghanaians.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

