Aggrieved KATH doctors reschedule strike to February 4

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The aggrieved members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association have rescheduled their strike to Friday, February 4, 2022.

The doctors planned to lay down tools today, February 1, 2022, over unpaid car maintenance allowance and 13th month salary.

However, following engagements with management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, January 31, 2022, the doctors have now decided to defer the strike action.

“The decision was taken after a show of some commitment by Hospital Management and the Ministry of Health to end the long-standing stalemate in the fulfilment of our signed conditions of service in 2019,” a statement from the Doctors explains their decision to defer the strike.

Although the doctors are hopeful their concerns will be addressed, they are unwilling to completely call off the strike action.

The group notes that if after Thursday, February 3, there is no positive answer to their demands they will proceed with the strike action on Friday, February 4.

“We want to assure all and sundry, especially our cherished members, that KADA remains resolute and committed to its mandated cause,” the statement from the leadership of the group adds.

