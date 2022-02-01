Akufo-Addo appoints Ishmael Ackah as new PURC executive secretary

Ishmael Ackah

01.02.2022

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed economist Ishmael Ackah as the new Executive Secretary for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

His appointment which is in acting capacity was confirmed in a letter from the seat of the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante who is the secretary to the President.

The appointment took effect from 28 January 2022, pending “receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Commission, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

Ishmael Ackah who is a fellow of the Institute of Economic Affairs Ghana is now expected to steer the affairs of PURC to bring success to the outfit.

He is an energy economist with more than ten years of experience. He has in the past excelled while working in public service, civil society, the private sector and academia.

He is the regulatory and electricity market expert of the USAID West Africa Energy Programme, Ghana.

Ishmael Ackah has worked as the head of policy unit at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy in the past and at a point also served for two years as the technical advisor on energy and petroleum policy to Ghana’s minister for planning.

He was the first co-ordinator of Local Content Secretariat at the Ghana Energy Commission.

About the PURC:

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established in October 1997 under the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act 1997 (Act 538) as a multi-sector regulator to oversee the provision of electricity and water utility services. The establishment of the Commission was part of the Government of Ghana’s utility sector reform process.

Through the Energy Commission Act 1997, the PURC also regulates transportation of natural gas services.

Under Section 4 of the governing legislation, the PURC is an independent body and not subject to the control of any authority in performing its functions. However, it submits annual operational and financial reports to Parliament. The Office of the President also exercises some administrative oversight for the Commission.