E-levy: Any MP involved in fistfight in Parliament again must be treated as criminal – Annor Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr. Frank Annor-Dompreh has said any Member of Parliament (MP) who will be involved in any fight in the house should be treated as a criminal and made to face the full force of the law.

Last year was an ugly spectacle in Ghana’s Parliament after several clashes between the Majority and the Minority side.

This month, some say there could be more blows iin Parliament as the house gears up to conclude on the approval or rejection of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview, Mr. Annor-Dompreh who says he is expecting MPs to be of their best behaviour in Parliament indicated that anyone that will be involved in fistfights must be treated as a criminal.

“I will insist, if this thing [fighting in Parliament] happens again, that all the people involved must face the full rigours of the law. They must be treated as any criminal anywhere and all these MPs [who engage] in such acts must lose their privileges,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP shared.

He continued, “If we continue in this lane, we will not have the grounds to go to the Ghanaian people and ask them to vote for us again. If anybody in the Majority gets that dirty, they should face the full rigours of the law. We expect the Minority to be civil.

“We’re not expecting them to sing our praises to agree with everything we put across, but let’s have some decorum, let’s have some civility. Let’s have some respect for the conscience of the Ghanaian people who mandated us to come to this chamber.”

This week Parliament will end the brawl on the E-Levy as government plans to use its numbers in the house to have the levy passed.

The Minority on the other divide are also keen on rejecting the levy after rejecting the revised rate which has been reduced from 1.75% to 1.50% last week.