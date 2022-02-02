Onukpa Futa urges Nima Youth to embrace peace and harmony

The Head of the Futa Family, Onukpa Aminu Futa III , had added his voice to the call for the youth of Nima to embrace peace, harmony and love for each other.

Onukpa Aminu Futa, who doubles as the Custodian of the Nima community, noted that the people of Nima live among themselves like a family and must relate to each other as such.

He was reacting to the recent violence that erupted between two gangs in the Nima and Mamobi enclaves that created fear and panic amongst the people especially the aged, women and children.

Onukpa Futa condemned the unfortunate incidence and described it as an eyesore not only in Nima but the entire Zongo communities.

Speaking to this reporter in a telephone interview from his base in London, Mr. Futa said the clash at Nima was at variance with the principles and teachings of the Islamic faith.

"As Muslim youth, we must live and practicalise an exemplary Islamic life worthy of emulation by other believers. Our youth must live a positive and meaningful lifestyle and that we must do our best to be good ambassadors of our religion and community as a whole."

He described Nima as a peaceful community where people see each other. "We must not be seen fighting and killing each other. The youth therefore need to learn from the examples of good people of Nima."

He continued, "Why must we hurt each other just because of fame , Onukpa Futa questions. The one you are hurting is your family member , he emphasised. He urged the youth to learn how to live peacefully with each other regardless of their different religious, political and other social affiliations."

He lauded the recent meeting that was convened to address the issue and other social vices that had bedeviled the community for long.

He stated, "the meeting which was massively attended by the chiefs, Ulamas, opinion leaders, politicians amongst others came at the right time".

He called for such meetings to be sustained to help fight crimes like armed robbery, alcoholism, prostitution, drug peddling amongst others in the community.

According to Onukpa Futa, he is ever ready to support and back the organizers with any support that is needed to help maintain peace and harmony in Nima.