Wa: Viisey Chief appeals for extension of electricity

Naa Alhaji Abdulai Ganiu Seidu, the Chief of Viisey in the Wa East District, has appealed to the government to connect the community to the national grid to help boost economic activities and better the lives of the people.

He said the lack of electricity was completely unacceptable and not helpful to efforts at lifting the people out of poverty.

The people are unable to engage in any economic activity, requiring the use of electricity.

Naa Alhaji Seidu made the appeal in his first public address after his enskinment by Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area.

The enskinment ceremony drew Saamune people from across the country as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Togo.

The event put on display the rich culture of the Saamune people and there was heavy security, with personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police Service there to make sure everything there were no breaches of the peace.

The chief said; “I am appealing to the Regional Minister, the Wa East District Chief Executive and all stakeholders to help get our community connected to electricity. Light is our major problem here. My people are in darkness and are suffering.”

He also complained about the bad nature of the Wa-Yibile-Naaha-Viisey road and asked that this was fixed to promote economic activities.

The people of the area, he said, were predominantly farmers and the bad road was making it difficult for them to transport their farm produce to the market centres.

He pledged to unite the people to bring progress to the community.

Jinpenhi Naa, Naa Kardri Ibrahim, the Secretary to the Wa Naa, urged the new chief to do more to mobilize the people for development.

Apart from the bad road and the lack of electricity, education must also engage his attention.

GNA