31.01.2022 Social News

Gov’t urged to pay NABCO trainees, employ them permanently

31.01.2022 LISTEN

Government has been urged to take immediate steps to pay up the allowances of NABCO trainees which have been in arrears for about five months.

The government has also been asked to either employ the trainees permanently or terminate their employment and compensate them.

This call was made by civil society group, Coalition For Restoration (CFR), in a statement issued Monday, January 31.

Co-signed by Communications Officer Jerry John Gyasi and an Executive Member, Kobby Mensah, the group recalls that the launch of the programme was marked by “fun fair” and “razzmatazz” and created an impression that “the problem of unemployment had been resolved for good”.

The group says, three years on, it smacks of insensitivity on the part of the government to owe the trainees five months allowances.

“These beneficiaries are currently owed over five (5) months of their meager allowances and no one seems care. Not even the Government officials who used them for their political objectives care anymore. It is the height of insensitivity not pay these youngsters for five (5) months in these hard times when the president and all his appointees have been drawing their monthly salaries without fail”, parts of the statement reads.

The group has thus asked the government to as a matter of urgency pay the trains and offer them permanent employment or terminate their contracts and pay them compensation.

