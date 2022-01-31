Government institutions in Central Tongu schooled on Administrative justice

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region has commenced education of Government institutions in the district on the intricacies of human rights and administrative justice.

The Departmental Heads of the various Governmental institutions in the district were advised to make the right decisions and always keep to the laws of the country when dealing with their subordinates.

Mr. Carlos Quaye, the Central Tongu District Director of CHRAJ explained administrative Justice ensures timely disposition and re-dress of citizen's grievances, arising from real or perceived acts of unfair treatment of any person.

He called on all heads of departments not to be selfish in making decisions pertaining to their subordinates and practice an open door policy to provide any assistance and receive complaints.

"Make sure you are not egoistic when dealing with your subordinates and always adhere to the law in any decision that you will take," he said.

Mr Quaye said CHRAJ has an investigative team which conducts investigations into every complaint brought before the Commission for fair redress, adding that, "the commission investigates complaints of mal-administration in the public service and also acts and practices which are discriminatory and oppressive, and also investigate abuse of the exercise of discretionary powers."

The heads of departments lauded CHRAJ for the exposure given them and also promised to adhere to the accepted practice in dealing with their colleagues at work.

CHRAJ in the Central Tongu District has planned to visit all Government and Non-Governmental Institutions in the district and educate them on human rights and administrative justice.