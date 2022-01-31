ModernGhana logo
Huge gully developed on portion of Suame roundabout road [Photos]

By Reporter
A portion of the Suame roundabout to the Airport roundabout stretch in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi has developed a huge gully as commuters and road users fear the situation could lead to a disaster if not fixed.

Although there have been persistent complaints by road users about the state of the bridge, residents say authorities have not played heed to their cry.

Road users are calling for urgent intervention to avert a possible disaster.

The Airport Roundabout Suame stretch is a busy road not only for road users within the Kumasi metropolis but also for those from the Northern part of the country.

The road is a major route for those travelling to Accra from areas linking the Suame roundabout.

But for over five years now, a major portion of the road where a bridge is situated has developed a huge gully and is gradually eroding the road.

Commuters have expressed concerns about the state of this side of the road.

Regular users of the road say, although there have been several visits by authorities to inspect the bridge, the state of the road is worsening by the day.

Assembly Member for Dischemso Electoral area, Justice Anokye said efforts are being made to get the road fixed.

The situation becomes dire when there is a downpour because the road floods, and it often leads to heavy vehicular traffic.

The streetlights along the road are not functioning and first-time users of the roads risk falling into the gully since there are no warning signs to prompt oncoming vehicles.

Officials of the Urban Roads Department have said they are aware of the situation.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Urban Roads Department, Ing. Francis Gambrah said to Citi News, although warning signs were erected at the place, they are typically taken off by some commuters.

For now, drivers and other road users will have to be extra careful upon reaching the section of the road.

---citinewsroom

