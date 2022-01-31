ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi: Hanging pylon at Buokrom not a threat – ECG to residents

Social News Kumasi: Hanging pylon at Buokrom not a threat – ECG to residents
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the electricity transmitting pylon found hanging at Buokrom in the Kumasi Metropolis posed no danger to residents.

“An extensive technical studies had been conducted on the pylon and no imminent danger shall occur,” the ECG said in a statement after videos of the said hanging pylon went viral on social media.

The video depicted how the soil under the pylon had been washed away through erosion leaving a huge gap with water flowing through it.

A background voice described the situation as dangerous requiring the immediate attention of the authorities to avert any disaster.

However, the ECG, after seeing the video, had asked the public not to panic because the pylon was firmly on the ground and posed no danger.

It said the concrete on which it was constructed was 2.3 meters deep (about 10 per cent of the height of the pylon) and was deeply rooted in the ground.

The Company said the water running near the concrete posed no danger.

To allay the fears of the public it said work to build a retainer wall to shield the pylon from the water course had commenced.

It expressed appreciation to the public for showing concern and gave the assurance that the safety of the public would remain the Company's priority.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana’s women peacekeepers in Lebanon to benefit from international fund
31.01.2022 | Social News
Huge gully developed on portion of Suame roundabout road [Photos]
31.01.2022 | Social News
KATH management holds emergency meeting over looming strike by doctors
31.01.2022 | Social News
Be wary of fraudsters — Police warn potential car buyers
31.01.2022 | Social News
Covid-19: GHS to vaccinate displaced Appiatse residents this week
31.01.2022 | Social News
Amasaman: Fire Service rescues driver, mate from mangled accident truck
31.01.2022 | Social News
Burkina Faso Coup: Bawku must not be home to terrorists — Security Analyst
31.01.2022 | Social News
YPS-Africa to demonstration at ECOWAS Summit on February 3 over harsh sanctions on Mali
31.01.2022 | Social News
NSS personnel won’t clean under ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ – Henry Quartey
31.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line