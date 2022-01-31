Kumasi: Hanging pylon at Buokrom not a threat – ECG to residents

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the electricity transmitting pylon found hanging at Buokrom in the Kumasi Metropolis posed no danger to residents.

“An extensive technical studies had been conducted on the pylon and no imminent danger shall occur,” the ECG said in a statement after videos of the said hanging pylon went viral on social media.

The video depicted how the soil under the pylon had been washed away through erosion leaving a huge gap with water flowing through it.

A background voice described the situation as dangerous requiring the immediate attention of the authorities to avert any disaster.

However, the ECG, after seeing the video, had asked the public not to panic because the pylon was firmly on the ground and posed no danger.

It said the concrete on which it was constructed was 2.3 meters deep (about 10 per cent of the height of the pylon) and was deeply rooted in the ground.

The Company said the water running near the concrete posed no danger.

To allay the fears of the public it said work to build a retainer wall to shield the pylon from the water course had commenced.

It expressed appreciation to the public for showing concern and gave the assurance that the safety of the public would remain the Company's priority.

