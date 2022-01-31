ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: GHS to vaccinate displaced Appiatse residents this week

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will this week begin administering jabs of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines to residents of Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The town suffered a tragic disaster on Thursday, January 20, leaving 14 people dead with over 50 people sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Interventions from the Government through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), tents have been provided for residents at a separate location for resettlement.

While efforts are being made to construct the houses of displaced residents, the Ghana Health Service is also keen on having eligible persons vaccinated against the Covid-19.

“It’s our hope that the Covid-19 vaccination and other health structures in place will help protect the lives of our people in this trying moments,” the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee said earlier.

As a result, the GHS, has decided that survivors of the Appiatse explosion will be part of its scheduled National Immunisation Day (NID) from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 6.

The camp base of the residents will take delivery of Covid-19 vaccines today before the vaccination exercise commences on Wednesday.

